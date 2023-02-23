Magnitude-6.8 quake hits Tajikistan near China border

A magnitude-6.8 earthquake rattled parts of eastern Tajikistan in the early hours of Thursday.



The quake struck at 0037 GMT some 65 kilometres west of Murghob near the border with China's Xinjiang province, the US Geological Survey (USGS) and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.



The GFZ geo-science centre in Potsdam, Germany spoke of a magnitude-6.7 quake.



USGS reported a number of aftershocks, including a magnitude-5 one at 0055 GMT.



There were no immediate reports of casualties.



