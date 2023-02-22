More than 50 people trapped in China mine collapse: state media

More than 50 people were trapped after a coal mine collapsed in northern China's Inner Mongolia region on Wednesday, state news agency Xinhua reported.

"The accident happened on Wednesday afternoon, and a preliminary investigation showed that more than 50 people were trapped under the mine", Xinhua said, adding that three people had been lifted out, two of whom showed no vital signs.

The official Xinhua News Agency said people were buried under debris at the mine in Alxa League on Wednesday afternoon. Rescuers brought out three people, two of whom showed no signs of life.

Other state media reports gave the total number of missing at 57 and said vehicles were also buried in the collapse.

Inner Mongolia is a key region for mining coal and other minerals in China, which critics say has ravaged the original landscape of mountains, grassy steppe and deserts.