Six killed, 28 injured in fire at hotel in Chinese city of Suzhou

Six people were killed when a fire broke out at a hotel in eastern China on Thursday morning, according to local media reports.



A total of 28 people were injured and brought to hospital, China's Beijing Qingnianbao newspaper reported.



Two of them were seriously injured but not in critical condition, according to the report.



The fire broke out in the building located in the Weitang neighbourhood of Suzhou, a metropolis of some 12 million west of Shanghai and the most populous city of China's Jiangsu province.



It took about an hour to extinguish the flames. The cause of the blaze was initially unclear.



















