AVALANCHE STRIKES TAJIKISTANS EASTERN CITY, LEAVING 15 DEAD, 12 INJURED

A series of avalanches has killed five more people in eastern Tajikistan, the Central Asian nation's government said on Thursday, bringing the death toll over the past two days to 15 and forcing hundreds of families from their homes.

Published February 16,2023
A view shows the area affected by an avalanche in Gorno-Badakhshan region, Tajikistan, February 15, 2023. (REUTERS)

At least 15 people were killed and 12 others injured in an avalanche caused by heavy snowfall in the city of Khorugh in eastern Tajikistan, according to official sources.

"As a result of the avalanche, four apartments were completely destroyed, while 35 houses and five farm buildings were partially damaged," the Tajik Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defense (KHF) said in a statement.

The statement noted that the KHF regional commission is conducting efforts to determine the true extent of the damage caused by the avalanche.

Avalanche danger will persist until Sunday, according to the statement, which cited meteorological reports.