 Contact Us
News Asia Military aircraft crashes in northern Vietnam, one pilot killed

Military aircraft crashes in northern Vietnam, one pilot killed

Reuters ASIA
Published January 31,2023
Subscribe
MILITARY AIRCRAFT CRASHES IN NORTHERN VIETNAM, ONE PILOT KILLED

A pilot was killed when a Vietnamese air force fighter jet crashed during a training session on Tuesday in the north of the country, state media reported.

The accident happened at noon in Yen Bai province and the 30-year-old pilot died while trying to land the Russian-made Su-22 jet at a local airport, the official Vietnam News Agency reported.

Vietnam's defence ministry has launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, it added.

Two pilots were killed in a similar exercise involving an Su-22 in central Vietnam in 2018, while two were forced to eject over the South China Sea in 2015 when their Su-22 jet went down.

Vietnam relies heavily on Russia for its military procurements, although it is seeking to diversify its equipment and arms suppliers.