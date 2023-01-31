DEATH TOLL FROM PAKISTANS MOSQUE BOMBING RISES TO 100

News Asia Death toll from Pakistan's mosque bombing rises to 100

Locals and rescue workers stand amid the rubble, after a suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan January 31, 2023. (REUTERS)

The death toll from a suicide bombing at a crowded mosque that targeted police in the Pakistani city of Peshawar has risen to 100, officials said on Tuesday.



Some 221 others were wounded in Monday's attack on the mosque, which sits inside a high-security zone next to a police headquarters.



At least 10 bodies were recovered from the rubble of the mosque's collapsed wall and roof overnight.



Local police official Ayaz Khan said the majority of the victims belonged to the police force, including clerical staff.



As funeral prayers were being offered for the dead, an inquiry was investigating how the multi-layered security infrastructure at the site was breached.



"It was no less than an attack on Pakistan," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said of the bombing, which was one of the country's deadliest in years.



The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), or Pakistani Taliban, distanced itself from the attack but one of its splinter factions claimed the responsibility.































