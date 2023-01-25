Displaced Rohingya living under open sky along Myanmar-Bangladesh border

More than 1,500 Rohingya refugees, who fled the recent bloody clashes inside Myanmar across the border with Bangladesh, are living under the open sky inside Bangladesh, claimed the displaced people.

Since the 2017 brutal military crackdown in Myanmar's Rakhine State, nearly 5,000 Rohingya have been living in the no-man's land between the two neighboring states.

On Jan. 18, a fire broke out in the Rohingya settlement and rapidly burned down all makeshift tents during a day-long fight between two armed groups inside Myanmar across the zero-line. At least one person was killed and several others were injured during that clash.

The panicked refugees reportedly scattered with some taking refuge inside Myanmar and some inside Bangladesh.

"All of our houses have been completely burned to ashes and we have taken shelter in this open field without minimal basic facilities," Mohammad Solim, father of four children, told Anadolu over the telephone from the spot located near the Tambru Primary School in the border district of Bandarban's Naikhongchhari area.

He added they are facing acute food shortage and a lack of sanitation facilities amid cold weather.

"Most of my family members, including children, are suffering from fever and cough in this open space with just some tarpaulin sheets hanging above our heads," Solim added.

An official confirmation about the displacement is still awaited.

Meanwhile, some international NGOs have distributed some relief items among these persecuted people who urgently need shelter, food, and medicines.

Abdul Ali, 70, is one of the Rohingya who shifted to the open field shelter with the help of neighbors when the blaze engulfed his tent in the no-man's land. He told Anadolu: "Is the world not able to find a sustainable solution to our crisis? Will our next generation also face the same plight?"

Bangladesh is currently hosting more than 1.2 million Rohingya, mostly fleeing a brutal military crackdown in their home country of Myanmar's Rakhine State on Aug. 25, 2017. Several attempts by Bangladesh and international communities for peaceful repatriation of Rohingya to their motherland of Myanmar have failed due to concerns over safety, dignity, and rights.







