Large scale COVID outbreak in China unlikely in near term- government expert

People wait to board a train at a railway station during the annual Spring Festival travel rush ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Shanghai, China January 16, 2023. (REUTERS)

The possibility of a large scale rebound of COVID in China over the next two or three months is very small as 80% of the population has already been infected, the chief epidemiologist at the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.



































