Taiwan premier, cabinet submit resignations ahead of reshuffle

Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang submitted his resignation along with that of his cabinet to President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday, ahead of a widely expected government reshuffle but there was no immediate word of his successor.

Su stepping down follows the ruling Democratic Progress Party's (DPP) trouncing at local polls in November, and comes as Taiwan gears up for presidential and parliamentary elections in early 2024.

The new Cabinet will only serve until the next administration takes over next year.

In a post on his Facebook page, Su said he had asked Tsai to appoint a new Cabinet so she could bring in new people.

Cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng said in a separate statement said that Su and his Cabinet will formally step down once Tsai has confirmed their replacements.

Su, 75, had originally submitted his resignation after the November poll losses, but Tsai asked him to stay on.