Pakistan to shut businesses early under energy saving plan

Pakistan has imposed several restrictions to cut down business timings under the National Energy Conservation Plan as the nation of 220 million people faces depleting foreign reserves and an energy crisis.

Announcing the plan on Tuesday following a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said the government is introducing certain measures to ensure the proper utilization of national resources.

"All restaurants, hotels, and markets will be closed down across the country by 8:30 p.m. while marriage halls by 10 p.m.," Asif said.

These measures would save around rupee 62 billion ($274 million) annually, he added.

The Cabinet also banned the production of inefficient electric fans and imposed additional duties aimed to discourage the use of these fans.

The latest energy-efficient fans will help consumers reduce their monthly bills as they consume 40 to 60 watts of electricity as compared to 120 to 130 watts of electricity consumed by old fans, he explained.

The minister said the government has also decided to introduce e-bikes in the country which would help save around $3 billion in terms of fuel consumption annually.

"The motorcycles that run on petrol will slowly be phased out. We have already been importing e-bikes and had started negotiations with motorcycle companies for the modification of existing ones. This will help save us around Rs 86 billion ($380 million)," the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan quoted Asif as saying.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sharif also directed the ministries and departments of the federal government to ensure a 30% decline in energy use in the offices.

Meanwhile, the business community rejected the government's decision to close businesses at 8:30 p.m., saying such decisions failed in the past.

"In the past, similar decisions did not achieve the desired results," the daily Express Tribune quoted Atiq Mir, chairman of All Karachi Traders Union, as saying.

"This decision will also not help much in saving energy," he said, adding the ruling elite class should give sacrifices instead of putting the burden on the public.

Pakistan is currently grappling with an energy crisis, internal political instability and depleting foreign reserves that caused huge inflation in the country.