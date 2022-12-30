China appoints its U.S. envoy as country’s new foreign minister

General Motors President Mark Reuss (R) and Chinese Ambassador to the U.S Qin Gang walk together during a media day of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. September 14, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

China on Friday promoted its ambassador to the U.S. as the nation's new foreign minister.

Ambassador Qin Gang, 56, will succeed State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, 69, as the top diplomat of the world's largest populated nation which is also the second-largest global economy.

"Qin Gang, the Chinese ambassador to the United States, was appointed as the new foreign minister on Friday," state-run CGTN reported.

Wang was elected one of the 24 members of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China Central Committee early this year in October when President Xi Jinping got an unprecedented third term as its head.

Qin is currently serving as China's top diplomat in Washington since July last year amid tense relations between the world's top two economies.

He has earlier served as a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry and was elevated to the rank of vice foreign minister in 2018.

Hua Chunying, the ministry spokeswoman, meanwhile, said Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will pay a state visit to China from Jan. 3 to 5.