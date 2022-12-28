7 killed in southern India 'stampede'

At least seven people died and a few others were injured after they fell into a drain following a "stampede" that occurred during a political road show in southern India, officials and local media said on Wednesday.

A political roadshow was taking place in the Nellore district of the country's southern Andhra Pradesh state by the opposition Telugu Desam Party. The state's former Chief Minister and head of the Telugu Desam Party, Nara Chandrababu Naidu was to address a large number of supporters at the roadshow.

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party, which is ruling the state, said in a statement on Twitter that "seven people died after accidentally falling into the sewer due to a stampede at the roadshow."

A police official in the state confirmed to Anadolu Agency over the phone that seven people died in the incident, and a few others injured were hospitalized.

Local English daily, The Indian Express, reported that when the former chief minister arrived, "there was pushing and shoving among the thousands of TDP workers and supporters who had gathered at the massive meeting."

"Some people jumped into a nearby drainage canal to escape from the stampede, but as more people followed suit, at least seven persons died," the report said.

The Telugu Desam Party has announced compensation to the families of the deceased.



