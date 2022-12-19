Earthquake jolts Philippines

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook the Philippines on Monday, the country's Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The institute said the earthquake struck the northern province of Abra at around 05:06 p.m. (0906GMT).

No damage to life or property was reported when this report was filed.

Home to around 250,985 people, Abra province is part of the Cordillera Administrative Region in the Southeast Asian nation.

According to U.S. Geological Survey, it was a 5.2 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 14 kilometers (8.6 miles).