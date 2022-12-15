Strong earthquake shakes Taiwan

A strong 5.9 magnitude earthquake jolted Taiwan on Thursday.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck the island nation about 27 kilometers (16.7 miles) off the coast of Hualien city at around 12:03 p.m. (0403GMT.)

However, Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau (CWB) recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 6.2 that struck at sea off the coast of eastern Taiwan.

"The earthquake was felt around the country, with the shaking lasting several seconds in the capital city Taipei. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries," the Focus Taiwan news website reported.

No injuries or property damage were reported until the filing of this report.