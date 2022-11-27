5 killed in helicopter crash in South Korea

Five people were killed in a helicopter crash in Gangwon Province, South Korea.

The helicopter crashed for an unknown reason in Yangyang county, Gangwon province of South Korea.

In the accident that took place around 10:50 local time, the helicopter crashed into the ground and caught fire.

A large number of medical teams and firefighters were sent to the scene.

After the fire was extinguished, the lifeless bodies of 5 people in the helicopter were found.

It was reported that the helicopter was leased by local governments in Sokcho, Goseong and Yangyang counties to carry out activities against forest fires.