321 confirmed dead nearly a week after Indonesia quake

The death toll from a magnitude-5.6 quake that jolted Indonesia's West Java province nearly a week ago has risen to 321, the country's top disaster management official said on Sunday.



Suharyanto, head of the National Disaster Management Agency, said at least 11 people were still missing.



The quake damaged more 62,000 houses, displacing more than 73,000 residents who are now being sheltered in 325 sites across the district.



"Aid workers are gradually reaching affected residents in remote villages with logistics and food supplies and erecting tents for them," Suharyanto said.



The agency that monitors seismic activity said that 284 aftershocks with gradually lessening intensity have occurred since the main quake struck on Monday.



