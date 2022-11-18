Renowned Pakistani scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani dies in southern port city of Karachi at age of 86

Renowned Pakistani religious scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani died on Friday in the southern port city of Karachi, local media reported. He was 86.



Born in July 1936, Usmani, an alumnus of Darul Uloom Deoband, had been suffering from multiple diseases for quite some time, according to Geo News broadcaster.



A jurist and author of several books, Usmani also served as the head of Darul Uloom Karachi, the country's largest seminary founded by his father, Mufti Mohammad Shafi.



He also studied at Punjab University Lahore.



Usmani was the elder brother of Mufti Taqi Usmani, another renowned religious scholar, author and jurist.

Pakistan's President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the death of Usman and extended condolences to his family.