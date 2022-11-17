North Korea fires short-range ballistic missile into East Sea

People watch a television showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on November 17, 2022. (AFP Photo)

North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile Thursday into the East Sea, according to South Korea's military.

The South Korean military detected the launch from the Wonsan area in Kangwon Province, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

"While strengthening our monitoring and vigilance, our military is maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States," the agency quoted the JCS as saying.

The missile launch was the first in slightly over a week, with the last missile fired by Pyongyang on Nov. 9.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have risen further following recent military drills by South Korea and the U.S. as well as North Korean missile tests.

























