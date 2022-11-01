News Asia Floods, landslides kill 110, affects over 2.4 million in Philippines

DPA ASIA Published November 01,2022

People wade through a flooded street in Kawit, Cavite province on October 30, 2022, a day after Tropical Storm Nalgae hit. (AFP Photo)

Floods and landslides triggered by a tropical storm in the Philippines killed 110 people, with more than 2.4 million affected, the national disaster agency said on Tuesday.



Thirty-three people were still missing while over 100 were injured, the agency added.



Fifty-nine of the dead were from the southern province of Maguindanao, where over 100 houses were swept away by floods or buried in landslides.



Sixteen were still missing in Maguindanao, but authorities said it was less likely for survivors to be found at this point.



Twenty-two of the fatalities were from the Western Visayas region, while 12 were from the provinces of Cavite, Laguna and Batangas, just south of Manila.



The affected areas suffered widespread flooding after storm Nalgae brought heavy rains days before it made landfall in the eastern Philippines on Saturday.



Nalgae has moved off the Philippines, but a new tropical storm was moving towards the country's eastern coast and was expected to bring more rain, the weather bureau said.



Storm Banyan, however, was expected to weaken into a tropical depression, the bureau added.



The Philippine archipelago is hit by an average of 20 tropical cyclones each year.



































