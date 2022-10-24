Do not court disaster, North Korea warns Japan

Japan should refrain from doing the foolish act of becoming a sitting duck by itself and courting disaster, North Korea warned on Monday.

In a statement published on the North Korean Foreign Ministry website, Pyongyang slammed Japan over its recent sanctions imposed on five more North Korean organizations.

"The military drill of the Korean People's Army units for the operation of tactical nukes as well as the test-fire of long-range strategic cruise missiles are an exercise of the legitimate right to self-defense to root out the cause of tension on the Korean peninsula," said Kim Sol Hwa, an official from the ministry.

"But the Japanese authorities are finding fault with each and every measure of ours to enhance our national defense capabilities," Kim added.

Pyongyang rejected the statements that called its exercises, and missile tests "violence", "provocation" and "threat."

Last week, Japan announced additional sanctions on five more North Korean organizations after the recent missile tests carried out by Pyongyang.

Under the UN Security Council resolution, Japan already imposed several sanctions including a ban on the entry of North Korean citizens.

Tokyo also suspended its ties with Pyongyang in 2016 and banned on the landing of North Korean flag vessels' crew members.

North Korea's provocations are "serious and imminent threats" to Japan's security and such "reckless actions" threatening international peace and stability are "absolutely intolerable," top Japanese government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said.


























