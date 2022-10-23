News Asia German parliamentary group arrives in Taiwan amid regional tensions

A group of six German lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, the second visit by a German parliamentary delegation this month amid escalating regional tension.



A group, led by Bundestag member Peter Heidt of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), was welcomed by Taiwan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ming-Yen Tsai as it arrived at Taoyuan international airport. The visit was set to end on Wednesday.



Heidt said the visit was part of the German governing coalition's commitment to "support democratic countries," adding that a major concern was that China was "willing to annex Taiwan, if necessary by force," according to a statement sent to dpa.



"China's threatening gestures should not keep us from visiting and supporting Taiwan as a state, that shares our values of democracy and freedom," Heidt said.



Taiwan has had an independent government since 1949, but China considers the democratic island part of its territory and opposes any form of official contacts between Taiwan and other countries.



A group from the Berlin-Taipei parliamentary friendship group in the German Bundestag visited Taiwan earlier in October.



