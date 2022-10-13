North Korea accuses South of 'provocative action' near border

North Korea on Friday accused Seoul of engaging in "provocative action" near their common border, charging that the South's military was "inciting military tension," state media reported.

A North Korean army spokesman said the South Korean army on Thursday had conducted "artillery fire for about 10 hours near the forward defence area of the KPA Fifth Corps," according to a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency.

The Korean People's Army "took strong military countermeasures" in response to the "provocative action," the statement said.

The KPA "sends a stern warning to the South Korean military inciting military tension in the frontline area with reckless action," the agency's report said.







