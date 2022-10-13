Human bones found near Japanese theme park

Human bone fragments have reportedly been found near the Universal Studios Japan theme park in the commercial hub of Osaka.

On a road west of the park, a park employee found the bones, thought to be skull fragments.

Police will investigate who the bones belong to and the cause of death.

Located in Osaka's Konohana region, where the Yodo River is also located, Universal Studios Japan is one of the country's most popular tourist destinations.

It is the first Universal Studios park to open outside the US.