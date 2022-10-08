Roadside bomb hits minibus in Kabul

At least three civilians were wounded in an explosion that struck a minibus in Kabul city, an Afghan official said on Saturday.



The blast was caused by a landmine placed in a vase at the side of the road in the Dewan Begai area, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.



According to local media, the target was employees of the Higher Education Ministry.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.



Following the Taliban's return to power last year, deadly bombings, often claimed by Islamic State have become a frequent occurrence. They mostly target religious minorities, as well as Taliban officials.



At least 53 students, primarily young women, were killed and more than a hundred others were wounded in a suicide attack inside an educational center in Kabul's Shia-Hazara neighbourhood just over a week ago.





