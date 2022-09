Travellers arrive at the Hong Kong International Airport on the first day the COVID hotel quarantine has been scrapped, in Hong Kong, China September 26, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

The Hong Kong government said on Friday it aims to ease some coronavirus curbs in an orderly way as pandemic trends in the Asia financial hub were continuing to stabilise.

From Oct. 6, some social distancing measures will be relaxed including raising the maximum number of persons per table in restaurants to 12 from eight, while banquets will be allowed to have up to 240 people attending, compared with 120 now.