China sanctions top U.S. executives over Taiwan defense deals

Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China January 21, 2021. (REUTERS File Photo)

China on Friday announced sanctions against top executives of American defense firms for deals with Taiwan.

Beijing said it will sanction Gregory Hayes, chairman and CEO of Raytheon Technologies, and Ted Colbert, president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space and Security, Chinese daily Global Times reported.

The move comes after the U.S. State Department this month approved the potential sale of $1.1 billion worth of missiles, radar systems and related equipment to Taiwan.

At an estimated $665.4 million, the Surveillance Radar Program (SRP) and related equipment accounts for the largest share of the deal, according to the U.S.' Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

It also includes AGM-84L-1 Harpoon Block II Missiles and related equipment for $355 million, as well as AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder tactical missiles and AIM-9X Block II tactical guidance units and related equipment worth $85.6 million.

China considers Taiwan a "breakaway province," while Taipei has insisted on its independence since 1949, enjoying full diplomatic relations with at least 14 nations.