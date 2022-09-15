China approves 2 more nuclear plants

China has approved two more nuclear power plants with an emphasis on ensuring their security.

The approval for the second phase of the Zhangzhou nuclear power plant in East China's Fujian province and the first phase of the Lianjiang nuclear power plant in South China's Guangdong province was granted at a meeting of China's State Council, the country's de facto Cabinet, chaired by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

According to International Atomic Energy Agency data, China has 47 operational nuclear power units and 11 nuclear power units under construction.

"Absolute security of the nuclear power projects must be ensured," the Cabinet meeting insisted, according to state-run media.

Nuclear power accounts for 4.88% of the total electricity mix in the country.

The Chinese Cabinet also decided to defer the collection of taxes in order to boost economic activities.

Benefitting small manufacturers, the new temporary tax breaks beginning from Sept. 1 amount to 440 billion yuan ($63.20 billion).