Pakistan court to indict ex-PM Imran Khan for contempt of court

A Pakistani court decided on Thursday to indict former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of contempt of court, local broadcasters reported, which could lead to his disqualification from politics if convicted.

Khan is accused of threatening a judge who had ruled against one of his close aides facing treason charges.

"We will not spare you," Khan had said in a public rally last month, naming a female judge, who declined bail to his aide.

Four local TV channels said that following Thursday's decision he would be indicted in two weeks.

The decision was announced by a five-member panel of the Islamabad High Court, they said, after giving Khan chances to reconsider an earlier response to the court where he expressed regret over the remarks rather than giving an outright apology.

The judges also warned Khan's lawyers repeatedly on Thursday, saying he was not understanding the sensitivity of the matter, the broadcasters said.







