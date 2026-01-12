Hamnet, K-pop Demon Hunters among winners at 83rd Golden Globe Awards

Historical drama Hamnet and the animated K-pop Demon Hunters were among the winners at this year's 83rd Golden Globe Awards, presented Sunday in California by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

At the ceremony hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser in Beverly Hills, Hamnet won the award for best film - drama, while K-pop Demon Hunters was named best animated film.

Director Paul Thomas Anderson got the best director award for One Battle After Another, which also won best film - musical or comedy.

Political messaging appeared at the ceremony as some attendees wore black-and-white pins reading "ICE OUT" or "BE GOOD," part of a campaign backed by the American Civil Liberties Union.

The badges referred to recent high-profile deaths involving US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), including the deadly shooting of a 37-year-old Minneapolis woman, Renee Good, by an ICE agent earlier this month.

Several celebrities, including Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes and Jean Smart, were seen wearing the pins.

The winners of this year's Golden Globe Awards, presented in two main categories, film and television, are as follows:





- FILM

Best film - drama: Hamnet

Best director: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Best film - musical or comedy: One Battle After Another

Best non-English language film: The Secret Agent

Best animated film: K-pop Demon Hunters

Best screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Best original song: Golden (K-pop Demon Hunters)

Best original score: Ludwig Goransson (Sinners)

Best actress - musical or comedy: Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You)

Best actor - musical or comedy: Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Best actress - drama: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Best actor - drama: Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Best supporting actress: Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Best supporting actor: Stellan Skarsgard (Sentimental Value)





- TELEVISION

Best series - drama: The Pitt

Best limited series: Adolescence

Best series - musical or comedy: The Studio

Best actress - musical or comedy: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best actor - musical or comedy: Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Best actress - drama: Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Best actor - drama: Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Best actress - limited series: Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)

Best actor - limited series: Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Best supporting actress: Erin Doherty (Adolescence)

Best supporting actor: Owen Cooper (Adolescence)





