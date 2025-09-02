Brussels artists read out names of Gazan children killed by Israel

A group of artists gathered in central Brussels to read aloud the names of children killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza, in a symbolic act of remembrance and protest.

The event, titled The Silence of Gaza's Children, took place in front of the Royal Theatre to honor the memory of the more than 18,700 children reportedly killed in the conflict.

Led by directors Thierry Michel and Mourad Boucif, participants took turns reading out the names of the victims. Citizens and passersby also joined in, volunteering to read some of the names themselves.

The artists underlined that "to name is to refuse to forget," stressing that the protest was meant as "a collective mourning and an effort to keep memory alive."

Held on one of Brussels' busiest shopping streets, the demonstration drew the attention of both residents and tourists.

Some attendees were visibly moved, seen in tears, hugging each other as the names were read out.