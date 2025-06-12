Italian pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi to perform in Istanbul

Acclaimed Italian pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi, a leading figure in modern classical music, will take the stage in Istanbul this fall.

Einaudi is set to perform at Volkswagen Arena on Sept. 27, as part of an event organized by Stagepass. Tickets will go on sale on June 16.

Known for blending classical traditions with minimalism, electronic music and contemporary styles, Einaudi draws inspiration from nature and is celebrated for his distinctive sound.

His compositions-including Divenire, Nuvole Bianche, Una Mattina and Experience-have become widely recognized, particularly through their use in film and television.

Einaudi has also composed scores for television and cinema, including the award-winning films Nomadland and The Third Murder.



