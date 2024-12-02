Mireille Mathieu to perform in Istanbul and Ankara for 60th anniversary tour

MIREILLE MATHIEU TO PERFORM IN ISTANBUL AND ANKARA AS PART OF "60TH ANNIVERSARY" TOUR

French singer Mireille Mathieu will perform in Istanbul at the Volkswagen Arena on February 20, 2025, and in Ankara at the Congresium on February 22, 2025, as part of her "60th Anniversary" tour. Known for performing over 1,200 songs in 11 languages, Mathieu has earned global recognition for her vocal abilities and stage presence.

Often hailed as the "successor to Edith Piaf," the French artist famously performed "La Marseillaise" at the 100th anniversary of the Eiffel Tower. Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Mathieu shared her excitement about returning to Turkey, noting that her last performance in the country was 20 years ago at Dolmabahçe Palace for the Galatasaray Club.

A CAREER INSPIRED BY THE ICONIC EDITH PIAF

Mathieu reflected on her career, which began in 1965 when she was discovered on a French TV talent show. "My career started like a fairytale," she said. "Thanks to my manager Johnny Stark, I performed as the opening act for Sacha Distel and Dionne Warwick, and then recorded my first song, 'Mon Credo,' which was distributed worldwide." She recalled the intense early days of her career, which included recording songs, giving interviews, and traveling the world.

A LOVE FOR ALL MUSIC GENRES

Mathieu expressed admiration for various music legends including Paul Mauriat, Francis Lai, Ennio Morricone, and Charles Aznavour. "I was deeply influenced by Edith Piaf's unique voice," she said, adding that she often performs Piaf's songs in tribute. The singer also shared her love for a wide range of music, particularly ABBA, Queen, classical music, and the stunning voice of Maria Callas.

A SPECIAL CONNECTION WITH GERMANY AND ICONIC ENCOUNTERS

Mathieu highlighted the special relationship she has had with Germany, where she has recorded over 350 songs in German since the beginning of her career. Reflecting on her encounters with prominent figures, she recalled the unforgettable moments spent with Pope John Paul II. "Meeting him three times, especially once with my mother and sister Matite, was one of the most beautiful memories of my life," she said.

EXCITING PERFORMANCES AHEAD

Mathieu's tour began in Canada in February 2024 and will continue with concerts in Slovakia and the Czech Republic. In December, she will perform in Bratislava and Prague, followed by performances in Istanbul and Ankara as part of her celebration of 60 years in music. The tour will conclude with concerts in Hamburg at the Elbphilharmonie in March 2025 and at the Paris Olympia in the fall. She will also embark on a major tour across France, Switzerland, and Belgium.