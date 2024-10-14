Filmmaker Sora criticizes art world’s silence on Gaza genocide

Japanese-American film director Neo Sora said the world of cinema has failed to adequately respond to the genocide in Gaza, stressing the need for a stronger reaction during his appearance at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival.

U.S.-born Sora, who posed with a Palestinian keffiyeh and a flag reading "Free Palestine" at the festival, discussed the art world's attitude towards Palestine with Anadolu.

Describing the positive response he received at the festival, Sora said: "In Venice, there was a resounding applause for the keffiyeh and the Palestinian flag. People were shouting from the audience, 'Free Palestine,' and I was responding by saying, 'Free Palestine.'

"Making films and having the privilege to attend international festivals like Venice gives me a huge platform to have my voice heard by people globally, including Japanese audiences," he said.

Sora also expressed disappointment with the festival's programing, saying: "I was a little disappointed because you could tell they were trying to create an equivalency by including one Israeli film and one Palestinian film in the same section of Orizzonti, where my film was featured."