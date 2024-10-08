Russian, Azerbaijani presidents signal 'moving forward' in bilateral relations

Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are growing stronger, with some multilateral projects successfully implemented, particularly in the energy sector, President Vladimir Putin said in a meeting with his visiting Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday.

Putin emphasized the growing economic partnership during his talks with Aliyev in Moscow, mentioning that bilateral trade turnover has reached $4.3 billion and Russian direct investments in Azerbaijan have surpassed $4 billion, according to a Kremlin statement issued after their meeting.

He cited numerous "promising projects in energy and infrastructure development" as examples of effective collaboration between the two neighboring nations.

"These projects represent genuine, dynamic initiatives, both bilateral and multilateral. We are pleased.... to have the opportunity to discuss ongoing work today and possibly make some adjustments to continue this evident progress," Putin added.

For his part, Aliyev agreed that the agenda of bilateral relations, particularly the new projects outlined during Putin's August visit to Baku, necessitates "constant attention and control."

"Today provides a good opportunity to review our agenda and determine concrete steps to implement the agreements we have reached," Aliyev was quoted as telling Putin in the statement.

During his visit to Azerbaijan in August, Putin emphasized the two countries' commitment to a strategic partnership, which culminated in the signing of agreements in sectors such as health care, agriculture, food safety, and environmental management.

A key outcome was the development of an action plan for bilateral cooperation through 2026, with the aim of fostering economic ties and collaboration.

Later Tuesday, the two presidents will attend a summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) leaders, where they will discuss ongoing cooperation within the regional association established in 1991 to facilitate collaboration among former Soviet republics as independent states.