India, UAE sign nuclear cooperation agreement

India and the UAE on Monday signed a nuclear cooperation agreement as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi.

In a statement, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said that the two "expressed satisfaction over the substantial progress" achieved in recent years in the India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership.

Among the agreements signed between the two sides included a memorandum of understanding on Nuclear Cooperation between Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited and Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation.

"The MoU on Nuclear Cooperation is expected to enhance cooperation in the operation and maintenance of nuclear power plants, sourcing of nuclear goods and services from India, exploring mutual investment opportunities and capacity building," the ministry said.

The crown prince is on a two-day visit to India at the invitation of Modi. This is Sheikh Khaled's first official visit to India after becoming the crown prince, the ministry said.