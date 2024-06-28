News Art Elvis Presley’s blue suede shoes fetch £120,000 at auction

Elvis Presley’s blue suede shoes fetch £120,000 at auction

A renowned artist, often referred to as the king of rock and roll, recently auctioned off a beloved pair of blue suede shoes for an impressive £120,000 ($151,713). These iconic shoes were worn by Elvis Presley in the early days of his career and were a staple both on and off stage throughout the 1950s. One notable instance was during his performance of "Hound Dog" on the Steve Allen television show.

DPA ART Published June 28,2024 Subscribe

A pair of blue suede shoes worn by Elvis Presley during the early part of his career have fetched £120,000 ($151,713) at auction.



The star, known as the king of rock and roll, wore the footwear on and off stage during the 1950s, including during his appearance on the Steve Allen television show, where he sang "Hound Dog."



Presley gave the size 10.5 shoes to a friend after he was called up to join the US Army.



The singer had acquired them after performing "Blue Suede Shoes" by Carl Perkins on his debut album, "Elvis Presley."



The shoes were tipped to fetch between £100,000 and £120,000 when they went under the hammer at auctioneers Henry Aldridge & Son in the western English town of Devizes in the county of Wiltshire on Friday.



They fetched £95,000 as the hammer price, taking the total to £120,000 when including buyer's premium and VAT.



Speaking to the PA news agency before the sale, auctioneer Andrew Aldridge said: "They are as iconic as they can be.



"'Blue Suede Shoes,' 'Hound Dog,' these are things that you think of immediately when you talk about Elvis Presley, they almost transcend popular culture.



"They are just an exceptional piece of show business, music and popular culture memorabilia."



He said the shoes have an unbroken provenance line – chronology of ownership – from Presley to the present day.



Aldridge said: "When Elvis was joined up for the American army he had a get together at Graceland.



"Elvis called some of these people upstairs and was giving away some of the clothes he didn't think he'd need or want when he came back from the army.



"The gentleman concerned was Alan Fortas, he was Elvis's branch manager and a friend of his."



The shoes have been on display in various museums in the intervening years.



Aldridge said the shoes had been verified by Jimmy Velvet, a close friend of Presley and a leading authority on the singer.



Last year, the auction house sold a mink coat owned by the singer for £128,000 to a US collector.











