Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli dies aged 83

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli died in Florence, the company founded by Cavalli announced Friday. He was 83.

"It is with deep regret and a great sadness the Roberto Cavalli Maison participates in the passing of its founder Roberto Cavalli. From humble beginnings in Florence, Mr. Cavalli succeeded in becoming a globally recognized name loved and respected by all," Roberto Cavalli Maison said in a statement.

Cavalli had been undergoing treatment for some time and his condition had worsened in recent days, according to Italian media reports.

Cavalli, who always stood out with his flamboyant style embraced as a fashion designer, had become an iconic brand preferred by famous personalities.

He was also known for incorporating exotic animal prints into his designs.

Born on Nov. 15, 1940, in Florence, Cavalli was orphaned at 4 when the Nazis killed his father.

Cavalli became a father for the sixth time last year at the age of 82.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni extended condolences for Cavalli's death.

"With the passing of Roberto Cavalli, Italy and the world of fashion lost a great entrepreneur and innovator. His name will forever be synonymous with style, wherever you go. My heartfelt condolences go out to his loved ones," she said.













