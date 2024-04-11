AIDA MAHMUDOVAS SOLO EXHIBITION, A DREAM UNFOLDS, TO BE SHOWCASED AT VISION ART PLATFORM!

Vision Art Platform is hosting Aida Mahmudova 's solo exhibition titled "A Dream Unfolds" curated by Fırat Arapoğlu. The exhibition, which opens at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, will be on display until July 22, 2024, at Vision Art Platform, located at Akaretler No:35.

Art has played a significant role in every aspect of human life since its existence, with artists throughout history using various art forms to express their emotions, thoughts, and experiences. The expressive power of art has deeply impacted individuals within their historical, social, and cultural contexts.



Art reflects the lifestyle, beliefs, and cultural values of a period, showcasing the intellectual and aesthetic understanding of the respective era. It is a practice that brings people together socially, facilitates the sharing of emotions, and creates a common language. Moreover, it occasionally challenges existing aesthetic conventions, introducing a rebellious and liberating new mode of expression.



Each artist reminds us of a different way to perceive the world. Let me turn the focus to Aida Mahmudova . Having received her art education at Central Saint Martins, the artist has held international solo exhibitions and participated in group exhibitions covering cities such as Belgium, London, Rome, New York, Moscow, Tbilisi, and Baku. Mahmudova also participated in the 55th and 56th Venice Biennale.





Mahmudova delves into the essence of materials in her quest for artistic expression, striving to decipher the language of the world through the figurative, semi-abstract, and abstract forms she constructs with concreteness. Similarly to a philosopher contemplating the nature of existence, she approaches her work with deep curiosity and a burning desire to unravel the mysteries within.

If the material world is akin to a vast book from which we acquire knowledge merely by reading and observing, Mahmudova wholeheartedly embraces and practices this idea. Her works, like chapters in this extraordinary book, unveil new facets of her exploration with each stroke and layer.

Mahmudova's works reflect a poetic attempt to capture the sublime beauty of nature. Similar to Wordsworth's tranquil emotional recollections, her pieces evoke a serene contemplation, inviting viewers to lose themselves within the depths of her compositions.





The artist never settles for mere representation but instead seeks truths beyond the surface. Mahmudova is interested in the expressive potential of materials and tools. Through her experiments with heat, light, color, and matter, she invites viewers to engage with her works on an instinctive level, creating a multilayered narrative that transcends the boundaries of a single artwork.

In this regard, Mahmudova's works embody avant-garde thought by presenting innovative materials and content. The artist uses various materials, manipulating them to push the boundaries of form and function, ultimately blurring the distinction between art and life.

Constantly exploring materials and their potentials, the artist produces visually striking, emotionally resonant, and intellectually stimulating paintings. Mahmudova's works compel us to reevaluate our preconceptions about art and beckon us to perceive the world through the lens of a true visionary.

Mahmudova is an Azerbaijani artist and the founder of YARAT Contemporary Art Space, which provides local and international support to young artists. Established in Baku in 2011, YARAT operates three exhibition spaces throughout the city, led by programs and events spearheaded by young artists. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design, and her works are exhibited internationally, employing various techniques and media.

Exhibition Dates: Aida Mahmudova "A Dream Unfolds" April 23 - July 22, 2024

Visit Information: Tuesday - Friday 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM Saturday 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM Sunday - Monday CLOSED

Exhibitions are free to visit.

Address: Süleyman Seba Caddesi, Akaretler No:35 Beşiktaş, Istanbul



