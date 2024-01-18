TURKISH ARTIST REFIK ANADOL EXHIBITS WORLDS FIRST MULTI-SENSORY WORK OF ART AT DAVOS

Digital media artist Refik Anadol is showcasing the world's first multi-sensory work of art, blending visuals, sound, and smell with a nature-inspired artificial intelligence model at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Speaking to Anadolu at Davos, Anadol said that they had been dreaming of a museum project on AI for about 10 years as a team.

"We had the opportunity to present the details of this museum named 'Dataland' to world leaders in Davos (last year)," he said.

Reflecting on the dream he had approximately 16 years ago about data becoming pigment, painting, and sculpture, Anadol said they had been pursuing this dream and producing pioneering works in the field of artificial intelligence paintings and sculptures for the past eight years.

Anadol said that they had collaborated with numerous museums in this context, after realizing that this is a very new and long-term field.

Referring to their exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art, one of the world's most important art museums, Anadol said, "For the first time, an artificial intelligence work of art officially entered the MoMA collection."

- 'We dreamed of an artificial intelligence based on nature'

"We shared this with world leaders here. It will be a museum that will open in Los Angeles first and later in various parts of the world, hopefully in Istanbul as well.

"We dedicated the first project of this museum to a very important subject, which is nature. Currently, AI works in the field, such as ChatGPT and Bard, are more focused on human and logic," he said.

He stated that major supporters of their project were Google and Nvidia, two leading companies in the world of AI.

"Our dream is to develop the world's most advanced AI that understands nature, is ethically trained with data, and can be used in schools, research, art, and culture," Anadol added.







