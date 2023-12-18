Istanbul Photo Awards 2023 exhibition to open in Turkish capital

The Turkish capital will start hosting this year's Istanbul Photo Awards exhibition on Tuesday until Dec. 30, with Anadolu's President and CEO Serdar Karagöz to attend the opening ceremony of the event.

The fourth exhibition of Istanbul Photo Awards 2023, the international news photography competition organized by Anadolu, will kick off the 12-day event in Ankara's Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO) Ada Ankara concert hall.

Karagöz will be hosting the opening event of the exhibition, which will also feature photographs from the competition's previous editions about Palestine.

The exhibition area will also feature a selection documenting the realities of the Gaza Strip by Anadolu correspondents working in Gaza.

Visitors will be able to view images documenting global matters from the war in Ukraine to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Organized with the support of Nikon Türkiye, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), and Turkish Airlines, the contest delivered awards across 10 categories in this year's edition after the jury made its selection among 21,000 photo submissions.

The coveted Photo of the Year award went to Sergey Kozlov, a photographer from the European Pressphoto Agency (EPA), for his work titled Ukraine-Russia War, as recognized by the international jury.

The selection of award-winning photographs will meet with visitors in Ankara with the contributions of Türkiye's Culture and Tourism Ministry and CSO Ada Ankara.

Professional photographers are allowed to participate in next year's competition, which has started accepting online entries until the Jan. 17 deadline, with their shots that impacted the world's agenda.

For more information about the competition and to view the winning photos, please visit https://istanbulphotoawards.com/