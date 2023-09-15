BOB ROSSS FIRST PAINTING SHOWCASED FOR SALE AT $9.85 MILLION

The oil painting titled "A Walk in the Woods" purchased in an auction by a participant of the program, is known for being created by Ross during a live broadcast in January 1983.

This year, the painting is up for sale at the Minneapolis-based art gallery Modern Artifact, with a price tag of $9.85 million.

Ryan Nelson, the owner of Modern Artifact, emphasized the increasing demand for Ross's paintings in recent years, stating, "Collectors are the driving force behind the increased demand for Bob Ross paintings. Nostalgia, social media, and the growing interest in the personality behind the art have contributed to his current popularity."

Nelson also mentioned that they are not in a rush to sell the painting, saying, "This is truly a one-of-a-kind painting that cannot be replicated. We would like to share such an exciting piece of art with as many people as possible, possibly through a museum or a traveling exhibition."

The famous painter Ross hosted the show "The Joy of Painting," which aired on PBS from 1983 to 1994.