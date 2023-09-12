Dutch art detective helps recover stolen Vincent van Gogh painting

A Dutch art detective helped recover a Vincent van Gogh painting which was stolen three and a half years ago, announced officials on Tuesday.

Andreas Bluhm, the director of the Groninger Museum, said, "We are delighted and relieved that the artwork has returned," adding that the 139-year-old original painting titled Spring Garden is currently at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

"On behalf of our staff, all Groningers, and visitors, we express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to this positive outcome," Bluhm added.

He praised Arthur Brand, a Dutch art detective, for his "pivotal role" in the recovery of the painting and said that the museum "greatly appreciates his efforts."

The oil painting was created in 1884 by Dutch impressionist painter Van Gogh. The artwork's condition will be examined thoroughly for possible damages before being displayed.