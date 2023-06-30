 Contact Us
Art 'Microscopic' Louis Vuitton-style handbag sold for over $63k at auction

During an auction on Wednesday, a microscopically small handbag, requiring a microscope to be seen, was sold for over $63,000. Created by the Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF, the neon-green miniature purse is smaller than a grain of sea salt and can pass through the eye of a needle.

June 30,2023
An incredibly tiny handbag that can only be seen through a microscope was sold for over $63,000 at an auction. The neon-green miniature purse, inspired by Louis Vuitton, was created by Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF.

Measuring less than .03 inches across, the handbag was made using advanced 3-D printing technology. The buyer of the handbag also received a microscope and a digital display for viewing the minuscule accessory.

MSCHF is known for its provocative projects, and this microscopic handbag is a commentary on the fashion industry's trend of creating increasingly small and abstracted luxury items.

Despite its impractical size, the handbag serves as a brand signifier and jewelry piece rather than a functional accessory.