'Microscopic' Louis Vuitton-style handbag sold for over $63k at auction

An incredibly tiny handbag that can only be seen through a microscope was sold for over $63,000 at an auction. The neon-green miniature purse, inspired by Louis Vuitton, was created by Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF.



Measuring less than .03 inches across, the handbag was made using advanced 3-D printing technology. The buyer of the handbag also received a microscope and a digital display for viewing the minuscule accessory.



MSCHF is known for its provocative projects, and this microscopic handbag is a commentary on the fashion industry's trend of creating increasingly small and abstracted luxury items.



Despite its impractical size, the handbag serves as a brand signifier and jewelry piece rather than a functional accessory.









