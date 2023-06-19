Well-preserved Bronze Age sword unearthed by archaeologists in Germany

Archaeologists in the German state of Bavaria have made an extraordinary discovery during excavations in the Donau-Ries Region.



According to the Bavarian State Department for the Protection of Monuments, a remarkably well-preserved Bronze Age sword has been unearthed, still retaining its shine after approximately 3,000 years.



The sword features an octagonal hilt made entirely of bronze and is believed to date back to the 14th century BC. Its craftsmanship suggests that it was a labour-intensive creation, and despite the absence of impact marks, it is believed to have served as a functional weapon.



The sword was found in a tomb that also contained the remains of a man, a woman, and a young man, along with various burial offerings. The relationship between the individuals buried together remains unknown.



Professor Mathias Pfeil, a Bavarian Artistic Conservation Officer, highlighted the significance of the find and emphasized the rarity of such well-preserved discoveries.



Further examination of the sword and the individuals interred with it will provide archaeologists with valuable insights for better understanding this remarkable discovery.









