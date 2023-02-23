Art Dubai to bring art lovers together

The 16 edition of Art Dubai, Middle East's leading international art fair, will take place between March 1-5 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The fair will donate 50% of all online ticket sales to earthquake relief efforts in Syria and Türkiye.

The organization also had donated 25% of ticket sales from its 2022 event to Ukrainian refugees.

Art Dubai will host more than 130 galleries from 43 countries including six galleries from Türkiye.

In the Contemporary section, works of art from the Zilberman Gallery, x-ist, Pilevneli, Dirimart and Sanatorium from Türkiye will be displayed.

In the digital section, new media artist Refik Anadol will exhibit the first phase of the "Glacier Dreams" project with the Pilevneli gallery.

The first two days of the fair, which will be held at Madinat Jumeirah, are by invitation, but from March 3 to 5, it is open to the public.

















