Iraq FM says more than 18,000 stolen artifacts retrieved

Iraq has retrieved more than 18,000 smuggled artifacts, according to the country's foreign minister on Sunday.

"The Iraqi government has made efforts to stop sabotage operations against antiquities, as more than 18,000 smuggled artifacts have been returned," Fouad Hussein said at the opening of the 6th Forum of Arab Civilizations in Baghdad.

The top diplomat, however, did not provide any details when these artifacts were returned.

"Most of Iraq's civilizations have been subjected to various threats, and terrorism has had a hand in destroying cultural landmarks, but these terrorist acts cannot obliterate history," Hussein said.

The foreign minister called for bolstering bilateral cooperation and coordination to retrieve all stolen antiquities.

Thousands of artifacts have been looted from Iraq and found their way onto international art market following the US invasion in 2003.





