I ENJOY IT SAYS GERMANYS FLICK AS HE PLANS TO GO ON DESPITE EXIT

Germany coach Hansi Flick wants to stay in his post despite crashing out of the World Cup in the group stage.



"From my side, yes, I enjoy it. We have a good team, good players coming up. But it's not up to me," he told ARD television on Thursday after a 4-2 win over Costa Rica was not enough to reach the last 16.



Flick wants to lead the team to the home European Championship in 2024, when his contract ends.



But the 57-year-old also said: "My disappointment is huge, we have to get over it first."



In a later news conference, Flick said he wanted to come to terms with the World Cup exit "very, very quickly."



He added: "I am always very critical, and that will also be part of the analysis."



The coach said that the disappointment in the dressing room was "enormous."









