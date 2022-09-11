 Contact Us
Spanish novelist and columnist Javier Marias dies aged 70

One of Spain's most important and successful contemporary writers, Javier Marías, has died at the age of 70, Spain's Minister of Culture Miquel Iceta confirmed on Twitter on Sunday. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez paid tribute to Marías as "one of the great writers of our time" and expressed his condolences to his family and friends.

Published September 11,2022
Marias, who had been suffering from pneumonia for the past month, published 16 novels including 'Your Face Tomorrow' a trilogy released between 2002 and 2007.

His books have been translated into 46 languages and have sold almost 9 million copies across 56 countries, Alfaguara's website says.

A translator as well as a columnist for Spain's El Pais daily newspaper, Marias received a series of awards for his work. Last year, he was elected to Britain's Royal Society of Literature as an International Writer.