Operation targets ISIS terror group in northwestern Türkiye

A counterterrorism operation targeting the ISIS (Daesh) terror group is ongoing in Türkiye's northwestern Yalova province, security sources said early Monday.

Police launched an operation against Daesh at a house located on the road to Elmalık village, near the city center, according to the sources.

A clash erupted during the raid, leaving seven police officers injured.

Special operations units from the nearby province of Bursa were dispatched to support the ongoing operation, which is continuing under tight security measures in the area.

Authorities said the injured officers were taken to hospital and are in good condition.