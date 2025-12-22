UN calls for lifting restrictions on aid, shelter materials into Gaza

The UN on Monday renewed its call for the lifting of all restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, including shelter materials, as civilians face worsening conditions due to continued violence and severe winter conditions.

"We and our partners continue to call, once again, for the lifting of all restrictions of the entry of aid into Gaza, including shelter material," UN secretary general's spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"Over the past 24 hours, and despite the ceasefire, we have continued to receive reports of airstrikes, shelling and gunfire in all five governments of Gaza. This has resulted in reported casualties and disruptions to humanitarian operations.," Dujarric said.

He said the UN's humanitarian partners are working to address massive shelter needs, particularly for displaced families living in unsafe conditions.

"Our partners continue to work to improve access to dignified shelter for approximately 1.3 million people in Gaza in the past week, about 3,500 families affected by storms are living in flood-prone areas," he said.

Dujarric said aid deliveries have included tents, bedding sets, mattresses and blankets, and winter clothing for children, but needs remain overwhelming.

"Our partners estimate that 630,000 adolescents across the Gaza Strip still need winter clothing assistance," he said.